ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

3M CEO Says Supply-Chain Woes Are Here for ‘Foreseeable Future’

By Ryan Beene
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

3M Co.’s top executive said Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine will...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

China Cuts Coal Import Tariffs to Zero to Increase Supply

China will cut import tariffs for coal to zero from May 1 to March 31, 2023, to help guarantee energy supplies, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Current tariffs range from 3% to 6% depending on the type of coal, the ministry said in a statement dated April 26 and posted to its website Thursday. China’s coal imports are down 24% through the end of March this year as global prices have soared.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Gucci Owner Rouses Europe Company Debt Sales From Deep Freeze

Gucci owner Kering SA is snapping the longest dry spell for Europe’s corporate debt sales since 2020, with May’s approach likely to prompt more activity before the end of market support. The French luxury fashion group is offering two euro-denominated notes to boost the meager 6.53 billion euros...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#3m Co
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Bloomberg

Cnooc Gives Special Dividend as Oil’s Rise Leads to Profit Jump

China’s biggest offshore driller gave shareholders a special dividend as first quarter profits surged on rising production and soaring oil and gas prices. Cnooc Ltd.’s net income more than doubled to 34.3 billion yuan ($5.2 billion) in the first quarter, after its earnings soared to a record last year, the company said in an exchange filing Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Singer’s Elliott Targets Canada’s Suncor Energy for Shakeup

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP is taking aim at Canadian oil producer Suncor Energy Inc., calling for the company to add five new directors and conduct a review of management and its assets. Elliott, founded by Paul Singer, said it owns a 3.4% economic stake in Suncor. The Calgary-based...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Employment Costs Surge Most Ever, Stoking U.S. Inflation Concern

U.S. employment costs jumped by the most on record at the start of the year, heightening concerns about persistent inflation that set the stage for more forceful policy action by the Federal Reserve. The employment cost index, a broad gauge of wages and benefits, advanced 1.4% in the first quarter,...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Major Brazil Soybean Grower to Cut Fertilizer Use Amid Shortage

One of Brazil’s largest farmers is planning to reduce fertilizer use by a quarter next season, relying on more precise applications and soil testing to maintain crop yields. SLC Agricola SA, which cultivates an area bigger than Delaware with soybeans, corn and cotton, will probably use between 20% and 25% less fertilizer in 2022-2023 without jeopardizing yields, according to Chief Executive Officer Aurelio Pavinato. The decision on whether and where cut applications will be based on soil testing and precision agriculture, tools already adopted by the firm for several years.
DELAWARE STATE
Bloomberg

Goldman Offers Its First Bitcoin-Backed Loan in Crypto Push

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. offered its first ever lending facility backed by Bitcoin, in a significant step for a major U.S. bank that accelerates Wall Street’s embrace of cryptocurrencies. The secured lending facility lent cash collateralized by Bitcoin owned by the borrower, a spokeswoman for the bank said. The...
CREDITS & LOANS
Bloomberg

SMBC Nikko Posts Pre-Tax Loss as Scandal Hands Rivals Business

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. posted its first quarterly pre-tax loss since at least 2009, as a scandal over alleged stock market manipulation caused some companies to take business away from the Japanese brokerage. The securities arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lost 600 million yen ($4.6 million) on a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Bloomberg

Riksbank Hikes Rate in U-Turn to Join Global Central Banks

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Sweden’s central bank raised its interest rate and signaled more increases to come, completing a U-turn in monetary policy to join global peers in the fight against inflation.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Weak Yen Forces Japan Retailers Confronting Possibility of Inflation

As if war, Covid-related disruptions and higher material costs weren’t enough, Japan’s retailers now have to contend with a weaker yen that’s raising import prices and forcing them to deal with a phenomenon unseen for the better part of three decades: inflation. “It’s a double punch,” beer...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

South Africa May Be Entering Fifth Virus Wave, Minister Says

South Africa may be entering a fifth wave of coronavirus infections with a sustained increase in case numbers and a rise in test positivity numbers, Health Minister, Joe Phaahla said on a conference call. While hospitalization numbers are rising deaths are yet to do so, Waasila Jassat, a public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

Buy or Rent? The Decision Has Never Been Harder as Cost Gap Narrows

The calculus on whether to rent an apartment or buy a home has gotten more difficult. That’s because the difference between median monthly rents and median monthly mortgage payments in the U.S. has narrowed to just $30 — the smallest gap on record, according to the real estate brokerage Redfin.
HOUSE RENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy