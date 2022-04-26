ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Girl who shared edibles at Ohio school thought they were ‘Easter candy,’ police say

By Orri Benatar, Joe Clark, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCVIE_0fKrXnC900

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A 10-year-old Ohio girl brought cannabis gummies to her elementary school and shared them with friends, thinking they were leftover “Easter candy,” court records released Tuesday reveal.

The girl’s father, Scott Macre , 43, is facing charges that include endangering children and possession of a controlled substance. The children who consumed the gummies Friday at Windermere Elementary fell ill shortly afterward and were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Want free Burger King fries? Here’s how to get them every week

Court documents say that Macre said he bought the gummies in Colorado in 2018 and used them for a medical condition. On Thursday, he took them while intoxicated and fell asleep. When he woke up, he put them in a kitchen cabinet instead of returning them to the bedroom where he normally stored them.

The gummies were described as 50-milligram THC gummy tablets. The five children who ate them suffered from nausea, hallucinations and elevated heart rates, records said. The girl told a school nurse she got the “candy” from a glass jar in her kitchen cabinet.

Video released from Florida wedding with allegedly drug-laced food

The Ohio Marijuana Card said that ingestion of 50 milligrams of THC can cause “extreme” side effects such as rapid heart rate and pain and that 50-100 milligrams of THC should be taken by “experienced THC individuals only.”

After being alerted of the incident at the school, Macre returned home and asked detectives to wait outside while he disposed of the remaining edibles, records state, before consenting to a search.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Arlington, OH
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
City
Upper Arlington, OH
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Police#Elementary School#Marijuana#Wcmh#The Ohio Marijuana Card#Thc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Burger King
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
Thrillist

This Vegetable Is Being Recalled from Walmart Stores in 18 States Due to Salmonella

Organic Marketside Zucchini is being recalled from Walmart stores due to potential Salmonella contamination. The FDA announced yesterday that World Variety Produce, Inc. of Los Angeles, California is voluntarily recalling case lot #38706503 after the organic produce tested positive during a routine sampling. The produce has been distributed through select...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS 42

CBS 42

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy