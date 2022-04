EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Royal Credit Union is set to host shred events at several Royal offices in May. According to a media release by RCU, Shred Days are an opportunity for RCU Members as well as the general public to properly dispose of their personal documents and files free of charge. RCU is partnering with Shred Away to safely dispose of documents.

