Wilton YMCA is collecting bikes to benefit the Race for Chase program in Norwalk

 2 days ago

In conjunction with the CMAK Foundation, Wilton YMCA is collecting bikes to benefit the Race for Chase program in...

Crumbl Cookies plans Danbury, North Haven locations

Crumbl Cookies, a growing cookie brand that's enjoyed viral social media fame on TikTok, will be opening stores in Danbury and North Haven in the next few months, the company confirmed Tuesday. Franchise owners Justin Cinnamon and Scott Cinnamon said the Danbury store will open at 71 Newtown Road (Suite...
Ribbon Cut on Stonewall Coffee in Bridgeport

A large crowd gathered at Stonewall Coffee in Bridgeport Wednesday morning as the ribbon was officially cut on the new business and an. all-day grand opening took place. The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated the ribbon cutting with a handful of officials on scene. Also present was Bridgeport City Councilman Jon Griffith, who offered a warm welcome to the new Bridgeport business. Stonewall Coffee is owned by Kevin and Sarah Zakariasen, who also own and operate a coffee shop in Clarksburg. Members of their large family were also in attendance. Kevin Zakariasen opened the ribbon cutting with remarks of how glad he and his wife are to have a Bridgeport-based business and giving glory to God.
Sunrise Cafe reopens to offer food to those in need

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Sunrise Cafe is now fully back open. It’s a free spot where the homeless and hungry can sit down for breakfast. Things had to change a lot during the pandemic, but Sunrise is now shining brightly once again. Breakfast is served at the Sunrise Cafe, and we do mean […]
Nico’s Pizza and Pasta in Danbury Closes Doors Again

Last summer was a roller coaster of emotions for customers of Nico's Pizza and Pasta on Main Street in Danbury. First, there was a sudden closure in June of 2021. Next, they announced they were closing for a short time but they'd re-open, possibly under new ownership. Then, they announced the business was for sale and finally, it was sold.
Spring-themed community ‘bike-in’ set for Friday in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Cycling enthusiasts and community members are invited to participate in a “bike-in” on Friday. The event will take place at the Kerrytown Market at 7 p.m. and “will continue at a leisurely pace around town,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
Silver Sands State Park closed amid construction

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford’s Silver Sands State Park is currently closed due to construction, DEEP announced this week. According to officials, Silver Sands Parkway and portions of the parking lots are being repaved. The construction began on Monday, April 25 and is set to continue for up to 10 days. During the construction, the […]
Neighborhoods riddled with racist flyers in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Racist flyers from a group called the “New England Nationalist Socialist Club” were found in several West Hartford neighborhoods, according to police. The West Hartford Police Department found the flyers in the areas of Whitman Avenue, Fernridge Park, Walton Drive, and Braeburn Road on Monday. West Hartford police are working […]
Winning $825K Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At Newington Gas Station

One fortuitous CT Lottery player won nearly $1 million playing a popular scratch-off game sold at an area gas station, lotto officials announced. A Hartford County player from Newington - who chose not to disclose a name - is feeling lucky after cashing in a "200X" worth $825,000 that was sold at the Sunoco station on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington on Tuesday, April 26.
