Wilton YMCA is collecting bikes to benefit the Race for Chase program in Norwalk

A large crowd gathered at Stonewall Coffee in Bridgeport Wednesday morning as the ribbon was officially cut on the new business and an. all-day grand opening took place. The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated the ribbon cutting with a handful of officials on scene. Also present was Bridgeport City Councilman Jon Griffith, who offered a warm welcome to the new Bridgeport business. Stonewall Coffee is owned by Kevin and Sarah Zakariasen, who also own and operate a coffee shop in Clarksburg. Members of their large family were also in attendance. Kevin Zakariasen opened the ribbon cutting with remarks of how glad he and his wife are to have a Bridgeport-based business and giving glory to God.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO