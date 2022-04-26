Our view: Meaningful property tax reform a challenge for Texas

The signs of spring once again are in the air: milder temperatures, increased outdoor activities and rampant property appraisal sticker shock.

The bad news began arriving on local doorsteps a few weeks ago with most homeowners seeing steep increases in their property valuations, which in turn can lead to larger property tax bills. According to officials with the Lubbock Central Appraisal District, the median increase this year is approximately 16%, significantly larger than most years.

No wonder we’re hearing the familiar refrain of “property tax relief” from many of those seeking statewide elected office. Likewise, voters are being asked to weigh in on two property tax-related constitutional amendments on the May 7 ballot (early voting is already underway). The notices couldn’t come at a worse time with surging inflation continuing to pressure household budgets. Still, bad as it is, it could be worse. According to the Texas Tribune, values have increased 15% to 30% in Harris County (Houston) and almost 25% in Bexar County (San Antonio).

Locally, officials point to an exceptionally tight housing market and a vibrant economy as chief influencers in this year’s valuation spike, which follows last year’s median increase of 10%. The white-hot housing market has been a seller’s paradise for some time with the few homes coming on the market moving quickly and most often above asking price.

For now, though, the potential impact of this year’s assessments on homeowners’ tax bills remains unknown until taxing entities such as school districts, the city and the county establish their rates during their yearly budgeting process.

Property taxes are used by local governments to pay salaries of police officers and firefighters as well as provide services such as roads and parks. Texas has no state income tax, a reality recently preserved in the state constitution, so partly as a result of that, Texans deal with some of the highest property tax bills in the country.

It’s a virtual certainty almost everyone will see their tax bill increase this year. “We’ll have to wait and see what the tax rates do to see what type of increase there will be in someone’s property bill,” Tim Radloff, chief appraiser/administrator at Lubbock Central Appraisal District, said in our recent story.

For reference though, property tax collections have risen more than 20% since 2017, the Tribune reported, using data from the Texas comptroller’s office with Texans paying more than $73 billion in property taxes in 2021. Gov. Greg Abbott, who is running for reelection, has said he would make property tax reduction a priority for the 2023 session of the Texas Legislature. The story also pointed out lawmakers have spent $18 billion since 2015 to limit the growth of school property taxes.

Homeowners have options, according to appraisal officials. They can protest their appraisal until Friday (April 29) by seeking either an informal or formal hearing with the district (located at 2109 Ave. Q) if they believe the assessed value is unfair.

A meaningful way forward to real reform appears complicated, although Abbott has unveiled what he calls a taxpayer bill of rights that would bring greater transparency to the appraisal process and limit local governments from taking on new debt without voter approval, per the Tribune.

That's a start. We favor any measure that enhances and improves governmental transparency, especially in the assessment of home appraisals, an area long found too mysterious by too many Texas homeowners.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Our view: Meaningful property tax reform a challenge for Texas