I am the proud owner of two beautiful Dachshunds who have both grown up to be very social and well-behaved. I have been a happy dog owner for many years now. My two Dachshund mixes came to me when they were only 45 days old and have grown up to be two well-behaved, beautiful, and very social dogs. They are now eight years old and are still as active as they were when they were only three years old. They have brought me nothing but happiness and helped me through the most difficult times.

