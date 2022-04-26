3 Coast high schools rank in Top 10 across MS, U.S. News report says. Here’s the full list.

Three Coast schools rank in the top 10 of the best public schools in Mississippi, and eight are in the top 25, according to U.S News and World Reports.

The publication recently released their rankings of Best High Schools for 2022 and ranked more than 17,800 public schools across the country.

U.S. News and World Reports ranks the schools based on several factors :

college readiness (30%),

college curriculum breadth (10%),

state assessment proficiency (20%),

state assessment performance (20%),

underserved student performance (10%)

graduation rate (10%).

The data used to evaluate this comes from statewide test results, number of Advanced Placement courses, Common Core Data from the U.S. Department of Education and others.

On the Mississippi Coast, Biloxi High School achieved the highest ranking at No. 4 in the state. The school has a graduation rate of 87% and an overall score of 89.78 out of 100.

Pass Christian High and Ocean Springs High were also in the Top 10 in the state, according to the report.

On the other end of the spectrum was Moss Point High, which was tied with 80 other schools for last, at 147.

Here are the rankings for best high schools in South Mississippi: