ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Walden III Named a U.S. News Best High School

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCj2N_0fKrVwOW00
Walden High School – Credit: Racine Unified School District

Walden III High School, a school in Racine Unified School District, and has been named a U.S. News Best High School. The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools. The schools considered are from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Of those schools, nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors. This included their performance on state assessments and how well these schools prepare students for college.

Walden serves grades 6th through 12th grade. They have a total of 340 students enrolled at their school located at 2340 Mohr Ave. Students attending Walden have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Walden III High School is 68%.

At Walden, the total minority enrollment is 42% and 44% of students are economically disadvantaged, according to U.S. News Best High School Rankings. For the 2022 rankings, Walden earned an Overall Score of 90.64 out of 100.

All Rankings

Additionally, RUSD’s Spokesperson states that graduation rates also factor into the ranking. In Wisconsin, Walden was ranked 43rd. Nationally, they were ranked #1670. These numbers concluded that Walden III was listed in the top 40 percent. All of their rankings from U.S. News Best High School Rankings include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySpFb_0fKrVwOW00
Walden III Graduation, June 4, 2021, in the gymnasium of Walden III Middle and High School – Independent Photojournalist

Walden III tied for first at the state and national level for its graduation rate ranking. Take a deeper look at their scores online.

Jonalee Kuhn, RUSD’s Communications Manager states, “We are proud of the continued success of the students and staff at Walden and the entire Racine Community should be as well. The school does a great job of ensuring each and every student graduates college or career ready.”

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Comments / 3

Related
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
Phys.org

13-year-old Minnesota youth set to graduate from college

A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota will soon earn his bachelor's degree from college—with a major in physics and a minor in math. Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates. He wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Racine, WI
State
Wisconsin State
County
Racine County, WI
Racine County, WI
Education
CBS LA

Rancho Cucamonga High School senior accepted into more than 100 colleges

High school seniors are facing big life choices as National College Decision Day approaches, especially a senior at Rancho Cucamonga High School who was accepted to 104 schools. There's a bit of a problem at Dylan Little's home. Dylan is getting so many things that it does not fit in the mailbox," his mother, Danielle Little, said. "I applied to 112 and I was invited to 104," Dylan explained. All those acceptance letters also came with some $9 million in scholarship funds, and Dylan had a very clear explanation for why he applied to so many colleges. "I knew that if I started early, like,...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Racine County Eye

Burlington area school aide charged with inappropriately touching students

A school aide with the Burlington Area School District who has been in his position for 15 years was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching students. Daniel Powers was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with three felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child. If convicted, he faces the rest of his life in prison and/or up to $300,000 in fines.
BURLINGTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Local News#Highschool#Walden Iii High School#Advanced Placement#Ap#Rusd
Urban Milwaukee

Who Is Conducting Gableman’s Investigation?

A two-story office building in a Milwaukee suburb houses three entities that have led a months-long campaign sowing doubt about Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. The gray, indistinct building in Brookfield lists about a dozen occupants, including a marketing company on the first floor, and financial services firms on the second.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Racine County Eye

Volunteer Center: There’s Still Time to Nominate a Volunteer for Recognition Awards, Deadline April 12

The Volunteer Center of Racine County brings volunteers together in the Racine community. The organization will be hosting its annual Volunteer Recognition Awards event on May 20th, 2022. The nonprofit organization encourages members of the public nominate volunteers to be honored at this year’s luncheon. The nominations will help...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

“Spring is in the Hair” Hosted by RUSD and United Way Huge Success

“Spring is in the Hair!” On Tuesday, student barbers and stylists from Gateway Technical College provided free haircuts and simple styles to students at Julian Thomas Elementary School. The event helped provide confidence and gave families access to hygiene resources. “Spring is in the Hair” was made possible thanks to Racine Unified’s partnership with the United Way. Additionally, the Gateway students received training hours for their work.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Celebrate Earth Day resumes at Gateway Technical College on April 23

Gateway Technical College is hosting its 14th annual Celebrate Earth Day event on April 23. The event will be held in person from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Gateway’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave., and Gateway’s Elkhorn Campus, 400 County Road H. This popular celebration is open to the public. It provides a fun atmosphere and hands-on activities for all ages to learn how to be stewards of the environment.
KENOSHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy