By all accounts, the last two years have accelerated consumer adoption of digital tools for managing nearly every aspect of our lives. Ordering takeout? Odds are good you used a digital payment method, alongside the 93% of consumers who say they’ve used tools like Venmo and Zelle over the last year. Visiting your primary care physician? There’s a good chance you had at least some interaction with a patient portal or telehealth platform. Even the dreaded trip to the DMV has gone digital, with most states having overhauled their motor vehicle departments to accept online reservations.

INTERNET ・ 28 DAYS AGO