How Microsoft's Stock Looks Heading Into Q3 Earnings Print

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock today at Microsoft. The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Smyths and Asda.The Xbox series X was sold out for much of 2021, but lately Microsoft’s next-generation console seems to overcome most of its stock problems. The cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is readily available at most retailers, and supplies of the X are gradually becoming just as easy to find. Rival Sony is still facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on everything from organised scalpers hoarding the machines to resell for profit, to semiconductor...

