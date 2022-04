Shaquille O'Neal was the personification of dominance during his prime, seemingly no one could even slow Shaq down when he was going at it. There was just one way that teams could do anything about O'Neal's offense, and that was to foul him and send him to the free-throw line. Thankfully for them, that's the one area where Shaq struggled majorly, making just over 50% of his free throws throughout his career.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO