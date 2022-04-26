ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline County, MD

Police: Task force dismantles Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization

By Lowell Melser
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON, Md. — An investigation led to the indictments of nine people alleged to be part of a significant drug-trafficking organization on the Eastern Shore, according to Maryland State Police. Police and prosecutors said this is most likely the largest drug bust ever on the Eastern Shore, breaking...

WTOP

Md. ‘drug kingpins’ arrested; more than $1M in drugs seized

Law enforcement officials in Maryland said Tuesday they’ve dealt a serious blow to an Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization. Maryland State Police said the monthslong, multi-agency investigation led to the indictment of nine people and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maryland bust nets $1M in drugs, 9 indictments, 34 guns

EASTON, Md. — Nine people have been indicted in connection with a drug bust conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies in Maryland, authorities announced this week. In a Tuesday news release, Maryland State Police said the Caroline County Drug Task Force probe focused on “a drug-trafficking organization believed to be distributing large amounts of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines” along the Eastern Shore.
