Europe’s domestic leagues are confident Uefa will make the “wise” decision and drop plans to award two places in the new-look Champions League based on historic continental performance.Uefa presented proposals to award two spots in the competition from 2024 to teams based on their coefficient ranking at the European Club Association’s general assembly in Vienna last month.The coefficient is calculated on how a team have performed in European competitions over the previous five seasons. The major criticism of it is that it would create a ‘safety net’ for any big club which performed poorly domestically in any given season.European Leagues...

UEFA ・ 6 HOURS AGO