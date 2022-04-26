ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Hawk County, IA

Freeze Warning issued for Black Hawk, Grundy, Tama by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Saturday afternoon at 400 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall, diminished snowmelt, and decreased releases upstream from Prickett Dam, river levels will continue to fall slowly. Additional precipitation this weekend may lead to increased river levels again. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 10.65 feet and slowly falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM EDT Friday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 04/02/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pettis, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pettis; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PETTIS AND SOUTH CENTRAL SALINE COUNTIES At 1214 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Monte, or 9 miles northwest of Sedalia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Sweet Springs, La Monte, Green Ridge, Houstonia and Hughesville. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 70 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
County
Black Hawk County, IA
County
Grundy County, IA
City
Tama, IA
County
Tama County, IA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass; Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cass, northwestern Henry, south central Lafayette and Johnson Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 1030 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Lynne, or 7 miles north of Garden City, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Warrensburg, Holden, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Kingsville, Lake Lafayette, Centerview, Strasburg, Gunn City, Blairstown, Fayetteville, La Tour, Pittsville and Quick City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASS COUNTY, MO
#Black Hawk
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Phillips FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1215 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of north central Kansas, including the following area, Phillips. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Madison; Platte FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 11 AM CDT this morning for a portion of northeast Nebraska, including the following counties, southern Madison and far northern Platte. Flood waters have receded and the heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 28.3 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.3 Fri 10 AM 28.3 28.3 28.2 *** Crested ***
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 84.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 81.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 84.4 Fri 9 AM 84.1 83.6 83.1 *** Crested ***
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Pastureland and cropland not protected by levees in Jackson and Woodruff counties affected. Water is over portions of State Highway 37 and deep along the shoulders of State Highway 18 near Grubbs. Water over portions of Woodruff County Road 775 north of State Highway 260. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening and continue falling to 8.2 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.2 Fri 10 AM 9.6 9.3 9.1 *** Crested ***
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Martin; St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Martin and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Walton, Jensen Beach, Nettles Island, North River Shores, and Waveland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA * Affected Area... Northeastern Pennsylvania * Timing...Until 10 PM Friday. * Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 19 percent. * Temperatures...Highs between 52 to 62 degrees this afternoon. * Impacts...Low Relative Humidity and increased winds will allow fuels to dry out. As a result conditions are expected to become favorable for fire spread.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 14.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING Fog is generally diminishing as thunderstorms move through the area. Though areas of fog will remain possible late this morning into the afternoon, visibilities should generally remain above a mile. As a result, the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels are rising today, with snow changing back to rain at lower elevations.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Dawes County, Box Butte County, Scotts Bluff County, Banner County, Morrill County, Kimball County and Cheyenne County. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
BANNER COUNTY, NE

