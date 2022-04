German supermarket chain Lidl is offering a finder’s fee to anyone who can identify suitable sites for new stores across the UK, as the retailer aims to reach 1,100 stores by 2025.Announcing the initiative on Tuesday 26 April, Lidl said it will pay finders a fee of either 1.5 per cent of the price of a freehold purchase or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.As The Grocer points out, for a completed purchase of a £1.5 million site, this would equate to £22,500.Demand is particularly high in London, where Lidl already has 100 stores. The...

