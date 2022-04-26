ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Doctor Strange: Benedict Cumberbatch meets his fans

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' premieres on 2 May 2022...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Disney Declines Saudi Arabia's Request to Remove America Chavez's 'Two Moms' LGBTQ+ Scene

Aside from two MCU veterans Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also be the debut of America Chavez, starring Xochitl Gomez. Aside from being a new addition to the expanding roster of young superheroes, recent headlines claim that the character will also be a representation of the LGBTQIA+ community, as the character is openly gay in its source material.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’ Racks Up $42M In Advance Ticket Sales; Pic’s Opening Sequence Shown – CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the opening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On Wednesday, Disney Theatrical Distribution boss Tony Chambers told CinemaCon attendees that advance ticket sales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are now at $42 million. As we told you back on April 7, the first 24-hour ticket pre-sales for Doctor Strange 2 scored a year-to-date record for Fandango. Projections for the movie are around $150 million, however, given how these big superhero tentpoles — i.e., Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260M) and The Batman ($134M) — have been besting their pre-weekend...
MOVIES
Benedict Cumberbatch
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Reveals Major Marvel Character Cut From Avengers: Infinity War

Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

The first 20 minutes of Doctor Strange 2 have been previewed – featuring multiple Stevens and America Chavez on the run

During Disney's Cinema Con panel, Marvel took to the stage to debut the opening 20 minutes of Doctor Strange 2, with details now circulating around the internet. The footage opened with newcomer America Chavez, along with a Doctor Strange variant being chased by a demon monster. Chavez disappears into another dimension. As reported by ComicBookMovie, the footage cuts to another Strange thinking the entire sequence was a dream.
MOVIES

