Deadspin writes crazy article claiming Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge did nothing to build this Celtics team

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Don’t let facts get in the way of a good hot sports take.

That seems to be the motto for Deadspin writer Carron J. Phillips, who wrote a laughable article about the Celtics’ sweep of the Nets: “ Funny how the Boston Celtics took off once Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens were out of the way .”

As the headline indicates, the premise of the piece is wrong, since Stevens is not “out of the way;” but rather, the Celtics’ president of basketball operations. The column only gets worse from there.

In an effort to praise Ime Udoka — who should win Coach of the Year — Phillips takes unnecessary and factually incorrect jabs at Stevens. Phillips writes that Stevens “never produced anything of actual substance when it came to winning the games that mattered,” which ignores the Celtics’ three trips to the Eastern Conference Finals under Stevens, including back-to-back appearances in 2017 and 2018. While it’s true the Celtics woefully underachieved with Stevens last season, that wasn’t always the case.

They took LeBron James and the Cavaliers to seven games in 2018, despite losing Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. At that point, Jayson Tatum couldn’t even legally drink, and almost earned a trip to the NBA Finals.

Stevens doesn’t get any credit for that? Please.

Phillips also dismisses Ainge with some ridiculous spin. "After drafting Jaylen Brown, having Tatum fall into his lap, and acquiring Irving and Hayward via trades and free agency, outside of putting together the 2008 team that won the Celtics their 17th title, Ainge’s greatest legacy in Boston as an executive maybe how much he left on the table, given all the talent he missed on,” he writes.

The idea that Ainge lucked into drafting Tatum is absurd, considering the Celtics traded the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 to the 76ers, who selected failed prospect Markelle Fultz. Then the Celtics took Tatum at No. 3. In other words, Ainge targeted Tatum. That’s the antithesis of a player “falling into his lap.”

Drafting Brown, who’s a top-15 player in the league, is no small feat, either. And how did the Celtics get those picks, you ask?

Ainge traded Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Nets for four first round selections, two of which turned into Tatum and Brown.

But at least Phillips is consistent: he doesn’t give Stevens credit for assembling this year’s roster, either. “Udoka just dispatched the same team that sent Ainge to retirement — and then to a position with the Utah Jazz — and Stevens off the bench,” Phillips says.

I suppose that’s true, if you ignore swapping Kemba Walker’s horrible contract for Al Horford, acquiring role players Daniel Theis and Derrick White, re-signing Marcus Smart, and oh yeah, hiring Udoka in the first place.

Udoka is doing an excellent job. The Celtics are responding to him and playing with the intensity they lacked for two years. But it’s possible to laud Udoka without slinging mud at Ainge and Stevens, who helped build this team, too.

Pretending otherwise is disingenuous, if not an outright troll job.

