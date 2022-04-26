ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOA looks to shut down backyard pitching lessons

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeff Bernthal
 3 days ago

BALLWIN, Mo. ( KTVI ) – A former college softball player says her backyard field of dreams has turned into an unexpected nightmare. Christie Boen Mirikitani gives pitching lessons in the backyard where she once played catch with her father.

Her parents’ home is in the County Creek subdivision in Ballwin, Missouri. Boen Mirikitani said the homeowners association is talking about finding ways to shut down the backyard pitching lessons.

She fears her parents could face a fine or a lien could be placed on their home if she continues with the lessons.

When asked for comment, a trustee with the HOA replied via email, “The Country Creek Homeowners Association is simply attempting to enforce the indenture restrictions.”

The trustee said there’s a violation taking place, citing a portion of the subdivision indenture restrictions that reads, “No residence shall be used directly or indirectly for business or for any purpose other than that of an exclusive private residence from one (1) family, except that in-home businesses may be conducted, provided that such businesses are not visible externally to the residence and do not involve materials shipment or customers coming to or from the residence.”

Boen Mirikitani said, “I don’t feel that I’m in violation of the spirit of the rule.”

She said a subdivision resident complained it was embarrassing to see softball practice taking place in the neighborhood.  Boen Mirikitani believes the backyard session is a good thing and helps inspire girls to stay on a positive path in life.

“If that’s offensive or if that’s embarrassing watching girls play sports, I think then we’re all in trouble, said Boen Mirikitani.

She said efforts to shut down the lessons surfaced a few years ago but subsided until recently.

The Ballwin city administrator tells KTVI the city has received complaints in the past from some neighbors. The administrator said the city has looked into the situation and found the lessons do not violate any city ordinance.

