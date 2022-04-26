822 Lullwater, the home of the title character in the Oscar-winning “Driving Miss Daisy,” is on this year’s Historic Druid Hills Home & Garden Tour.

The 52 nd annual Historic Druid Hills Home & Garden Tour from April 29 to May 1 coincides perfectly with the Olmsted 200 celebration with a showcase of 12 of the neighborhood’s most notable dwellings.

According to tour organizer Kit Eisterhold, a real estate advisor with Engel & Volkers Atlanta, this year’s tour has some of Druid Hills’ most beautiful homes, including the “Driving Miss Daisy” house at 822 Lullwater Road.



Now owned by Jim and Cyndy Roberts, the Tudor-style home has been virtually unchanged since it was built in 1920 and when it was used as the home of the title character in the Academy Award-winning film starring Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman.

797 Springdale

Eisterhold said another tour-stop not to miss is the garden at 797 Springdale. “It’s famous in the neighborhood for having tens-of-thousands of bulbs planted and Japanese maples. Golf legend Bobby Jones was married in that garden.”

Famed architect Neel Reid designed the French Manor home at 1348 Fairview, which Eisterhold calls “one of the finest in the neighborhood.” It was originally owned by an heir to Rich’s Department Store.

Another noted architect, Arthur Neil Robinson, designed the Tudor at 1296 Fairview, which comes with a scandalous history. Eisterhold said C.S. Carnes, an accountant for the Southern Baptist Convention, bought the home with embezzled funds that in today’s dollars would amount to more than $12 million.

Eisterhold described the Tudor-style “estate home” at 1741 S. Ponce, which faces Olmsted Linear Park, as a “showstopper.”

Tour hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on April 29; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 30; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 1. Tickets are $35 and available at this link .

1741 South Ponce

The post Historic Druid Hills Home & Garden Tour is April 29 – May 1 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .