ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Identity released for Indy man who died while being detained by IMPD

By Jesse Wells
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwoaJ_0fKrTHiV00

INDIANAPOLIS — The identity of an Indianapolis man who died while being detained by police has been released.

Responding to a disturbance at a home on Indy’s northeast side on Monday, IMPD officers claim they found 39-year-old Herman Whitfield III naked, sweating and bleeding from the mouth inside the house along with his parents.

Police were first called to the home around 3:20 Monday morning. The man who lives in the home said his son was, “Having a psychosis.”

Thief steals $400 worth of lottery tickets from Brownsburg gas station

Police said they began to talk to Whitfield but lost sight of him several times as he moved around the home.

After around ten minutes of negotiating with Whitfield, police insist he moved quickly towards an officer who responded by deploying a taser .

The officer shocked Whitfield twice for five seconds, while police said he continued to resist.

Police describe Whitfield as a large man, six-foot-two inches tall and weighing 280 pounds. Because of his size officers placed him in two linked handcuffs while face down.

At that point, medics were called inside the home and asked Whitfield to roll over. When he didn’t respond, the medics realized the man didn’t have a pulse. Officers quickly uncuffed him and began CPR.

Whitfield died after being rushed to the hospital. Police and neighbors didn’t want to talk about the case on camera.

Multiple officers were wearing body-worn cameras, which were activated. The video has not yet been released.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the case is investigated.

The civilian Use of Force review board will also review the case once the internal investigations are complete.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 4

Related
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Brownsburg, IN
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd#Indy#Police#The Man Who#Cpr
FOX59

IMPD braces for east side violence retaliation

INDIANAPOLIS — With at least four murders and seven non-fatal shootings on the record this past weekend, IMPD fears more retaliation could be in store for the east side of the city in the days to come. A 17-year-old was wounded in an alley off the 1100 block of North Hamilton Avenue as 37 shell […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Arby’s worker throws hot grease on customer

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — Police in Hueytown, Alabama say an Arby’s employee was arrested over the weekend for throwing hot grease on a customer. Officers were sent to an Arby’s around 3:15 p.m. Saturday to investigate what was described as an altercation between an employee and a customer. “Upon arrival, officers determined that an employee threw […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
FOX59

Ohio murder suspect released from jail by mistake caught in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Ohio jail is back in custody after being arrested in central Indiana. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers arrested 22-year-old Cornell Gray around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police received a tip that a wanted man was in an apartment at East 42nd Street and Franklin […]
LAWRENCE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX59

Woman to serve 45 years for murder of Indy business owner

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old woman will serve nearly half a century behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting and killing an Indianapolis business owner in 2020. Kayla Blankenship pleaded guilty to the murder of Paul Edmonds prior to her trial that had been scheduled to start on Monday. As part of the plea agreement, Blankenship […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Viral video captures Syracuse police stop a sobbing 8-year-old boy over stolen chips

A viral video showing a group of majority white police officers in Syracuse, New York stopping an 8-year-old Black boy after they claim he stole a bag of chips has garnered millions of views and led many commenters to link the incident to the country’s history of police brutality against racial minorities.Syrcause.com first reported how Kenneth Jackson, the Syracuse resident who captured the viral footage, was running errands on Sunday when he first saw a group of officers grab the 8-year-old from his bike, while the alleged stolen bag of Doritos spilled everywhere.“He got snatched off that bike,” he told...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX59

First grade teacher arrested, accused of bringing ecstasy to school

OCALA, Fla. — A first grade teacher has been arrested after police in Ocala, Florida say she brought MDMA to school with her and tried to hide it in a bathroom that students also use. A school resource officer at Hammett Bowen Elementary School was notified about first grade teacher Hiromi Adams exhibiting “concerning” behavior […]
OCALA, FL
FOX59

FOX59

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy