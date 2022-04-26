ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

UM-Dearborn awards Chancellor’s Medallions to College of Business and the College of Engineering & Computer Science students

By Press Release
Dearborn Press & Guide
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach semester, UM-Dearborn honors a very select group of students with a medallion, chosen by faculty from their respective colleges, graduates are recognized for their outstanding quality of character, vitality, intellect, integrity and academic record. To acknowledge the number of strong medallion candidates among UM-Dearborn’s top graduates, three medallions...

www.pressandguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Best unexpected double majors for computer science students

Did you know that double majors report higher earnings? They also report greater satisfaction with their college experience. But what are the best double majors for computer science?. Our list includes less-common double majors like philosophy, graphic design, and psychology. These majors prepare graduates for in-demand, emerging tech fields like...
EDUCATION
marketplace.org

Rolling back degree requirements expands the pipeline for tech

There are two long-standing trends in the tech industry that have intensified over the last couple of years: There are more jobs than workers to fill them and there’s a need to diversify the workforce. As a result, more and more companies are rolling back degree requirements that were...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Education
Phys.org

Research finds math textbooks don't work for students worldwide

An international study led by Michigan State University scholars has provided a "dismal picture" of mathematics textbooks across the globe—and it has serious implications for the next generation of learners. Among the findings, researchers discovered that student "opportunities to learn and develop mathematics literacy are so few as to...
EDUCATION
Big Frog 104

Outstanding! This New York University Ranks 8th in the World

I’ve got two brothers quite a bit younger than me who are college-age and both of whom are planning to attend major colleges following two years at local community college. This means that there has been an abundance of researching the best college for each of the fields they wish to enter.
COLLEGES
MONTCO.Today

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29. The events runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be presentations about cyber security and digital forensics provided by industry experts. Participants will learn about current threats, how to defend yourself, and how digital forensics can be used in investigations.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering Mathematics#Um Ann Arbor#The College Of Business#Sun Valley Foods#The Accounting Department#Freedom House
Slate

Working While Black

The Civil Rights movement opened up new work opportunities for Black workers. But decades later, African-Americans work disproportionately in low-wage jobs and are overrepresented in the jobs at highest risk of vanishing because of workplace automation. White workers, meanwhile, are 50 percent more likely to hold “future proof” jobs. These...
EDUCATION
The 74

New Data: Innovations in 161 Schools to Aid Marginalized Students

Encouraging innovation in schools right now can feel sorely out of touch with educators’ current realities. As I heard a school leader say in a focus group last fall, pushing for innovation is like “trying to remodel your kitchen when your living room is on fire.” But new data suggests that some schools are finding […]
EDUCATION
nddist.com

Galco Opens Michigan Distribution Center

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Galco Industrial Electronics, a global distributor of industrial electronic components, on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of its new distribution center in Madison Heights, Michigan. “In 2021, Galco experienced massive growth while combatting continuous supply chain issues and delays,” said Galco President and CEO Allison...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Computer Science
VISTA.Today

Citadel Credit Union Appoints Michael Aileo as Chief Human Resource Officer

Michael Aileo.Image via Citadel Credit Union. Citadel Credit Union has appointed Michael Aileo as Chief Human Resource Officer. Bringing more than 35 years of human resource experience, Aileo joins Citadel from The PFM Group in Philadelphia, where he served as Managing Director of Human Resources. Previously, he served as the Human Resource Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers for 20-plus years.
BUSINESS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ronald McDonald House in Ann Arbor seeks volunteers

ANN ARBOR – Ronald McDonald House is welcoming back volunteers after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The house welcomes families who travel from afar to receive treatment at University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. The house has 43 guest rooms and provides meals, free laundry, free parking and more to families.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ZDNet

Should a humanities major learn to code?

If you're pursuing a humanities degree (i.e. a degree in any non-science, technology, or engineering major), but eyeing the high wages enjoyed by tech professionals, you may have wondered if humanities students can learn coding — and if they should. The answer: yes, absolutely. A 2016 study from Burning...
EDUCATION
Freethink

Introducing the Beautiful Minds competition on innovating higher education

How can we innovate education systems to prepare people to succeed in the rapidly evolving workforce? That’s the driving question at Lumina Foundation. Founded in 2000, Lumina Foundation is working toward the ambitious goal of helping 60% of adults in the US obtain a quality credential by 2025 — a benchmark that labor economists say the country needs to hit in order to meet shifting social and economic demands.
COLLEGES
hackernoon.com

FoundersConnect: Interview with Kelvin Umechukwu, CEO and co-Founder of Bumpa

Kelvin Umechukwu is an engineer with a plethora of skills that have enabled him to thrive in various fields including management, business development, community building, engineering innovation, and entrepreneurship. He is the co-founder of Bumpa, a startup infrastructure with the main focus of helping African entrepreneurs manage their businesses digitally. He also has a wealth of experience in this field, having worked at TechQuest Stem Academy as a business and community manager and ccHub as a Program Manager. In this episode of Founders Connect, Kelvin and I have a conversation a conversation about his career thus far, his background, how community has helped him develop.
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

Manifest 2023 Announces First 50 Speakers

Manifest 2023 tapped some of the industry’s most influential voices and thought leaders to present at the premier event for the global logistics and supply chain tech community, scheduled for Jan. 30-Feb 1, 2023 in Las Vegas,. “Manifest strives to curate a program of the most dynamic and forward-looking...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy