UM-Dearborn awards Chancellor’s Medallions to College of Business and the College of Engineering & Computer Science students
Each semester, UM-Dearborn honors a very select group of students with a medallion, chosen by faculty from their respective colleges, graduates are recognized for their outstanding quality of character, vitality, intellect, integrity and academic record. To acknowledge the number of strong medallion candidates among UM-Dearborn’s top graduates, three medallions...www.pressandguide.com
Comments / 0