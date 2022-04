By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – A bill which allows Coloradans in wheelchairs the ability to repair their own devices is on its way to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk. The bill passed out of the Senate earlier this week, and made its final hurdle in the House. “This is a quality of life issue,” said Danny Katz, CoPIRG Executive Director. “No one should be left with only one option for repair, especially when that option has a track record of stranding people without access to mobility.” (credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images) If the governor signs the bill, it will be the first of its kind...

