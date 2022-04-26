Junior Golf Program Schedule

ALAMOSA – The Alamosa High School girls golf team competed in two tournaments this week. On Tuesday, the Lady Mean Moose were at the Swink Invitational at the Rocky Ford Country Club. They finished in 11th place with 380 and they were led by Presley Gonzales who tied for 36th with a 124. Miya Spangler was 38th with a 125 and Hallie Henry was 46th with a 131.

