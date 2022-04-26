ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors Maintains 2022 Guidance Despite Rising Costs and Supply Chain Issues

By Michael Wayland, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid rising costs and supply chain instability, General Motors reaffirmed its earnings expectations for 2022 despite reporting a lower net profit and margin compared to a year ago. GM reaffirmed its pretax adjusted earnings forecast of between $13 billion and $15 billion for the year, while raising its net...

US News and World Report

Pricey Models Help GM Outrace First-Quarter Supply Chain Snarls

(Reuters) -General Motors Co's first-quarter profit beat analyst estimates on Tuesday, as the automaker focused on sales of more expensive models with higher margins, even with production still limited by chip shortages and supply chain disruptions. GM's net income dipped slightly to $2.9 billion in the quarter, compared with analysts'...
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With General Motors

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for General Motors GM summing a total amount of $1,885,452. At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 1,140,870. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears...
MarketWatch

GM keeps hopes for the year intact after disappointing quarterly sales

General Motors Co. late Tuesday reported first-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations, but the stock traded higher in the extended session after an initial drop, as investors cheered the auto maker’s intact guidance for the year and its assurances about vehicle demand. Guidance was unchanged thanks to “strong demand”...
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Surrenders 809 Points as Q1 Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks opened the day in negative territory and losses accelerated as the session wore on. Earnings remained in focus, and several of today's reactions were negative. General Electric (GE), for instance, spiraled downward 10.3% after its results. While the industrial conglomerate beat on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, CEO Lawrence Culp warned the company is "trending toward the low end" of its full-year guidance as it continues "to work through inflation and other evolving pressures."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1-800-Flowers Shares Sink as Retailer Cuts Outlook Over Waning Consumer Demand

1-800-Flowers on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter results below analysts' expectations and slashed its outlook for the year amid heightened inflation and waning demand for some of its gifts. CEO Chris McCann said that solid demand around Valentine's Day was offset by "overall slower consumer demand for everyday gifting occasions." Valentine's...
Reuters

Domino's expects sales pressure to persist after drop in first quarter

April 28 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) missed quarterly sales estimates on Thursday and warned staffing shortages and inflation would pressure its business further into the year, sending the fast-food chain's shares down 5%. U.S. restaurants have struggled to keep their workers from leaving for higher-paying jobs, with Domino's...
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Beats GM and Ford on Net Income

Tesla had more net income than GM and ford in Q1 2022. • GM: 1,427,000 (down -19.5% YoY) • Ford: 970,000 (down -9% YoY) • Tesla: 310,048 (up +67.7% YoY) • Tesla: $3.3B (+607% YoY) • GM: $2.9B (-3% YoY) • Ford: $2.3B (if not including $5.4B loss Rivian) Ford’s...
