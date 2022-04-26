ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, KS

Community LinC To Serve Monthly Meal

eurekaherald.com
 2 days ago

Since 2013, Community LinC has blessed area residents with food, fellowship...

www.eurekaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Local high school students serve on Must! Charities Youth Board

Youth board volunteers at local charities, helps raise funds. – Must! Charities Youth Board is investing more than just money in their community. Through a strategic nine-month program, area high school students are challenged to look beyond their social circles and identify the social needs our community faces, to then volunteer for organizations serving those needs and create a fundraising campaign around those causes.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Eureka, KS
YourErie

Hagen History Center hosts Free Community Day

If you are looking for a nice Sunday activity, here is your chance to enjoy a free tour at the Hagen History Center. The Hagen History Center held a Free Community Day where visitors could tour the mansion and other exhibits for free. The Wood-Morrison House has three new galleries along with a new children’s […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity

Comments / 0

Community Policy