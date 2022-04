Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic had an opportunity to send his team to Game 7 in their first round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. With the Jazz down 98-96 late in the fourth quarter at home in Game 6, the veteran had one of the most wide-open 3-point attempts that he’ll ever see. Unfortunately, the shot came up short as time expired in the fourth quarter.

