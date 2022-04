The reigning college football champions, are a draft factory right now. Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall is a legit prospect and the fact he isn’t one of their top-5 prospects is more a statement about them than him. Tindall was quite decorated coming out of high school as he ranked as the No. 5 OLB nationally, No. 103 overall prospect nationally and the No. 3 prospect in South Carolina. He was a consensus four-star prospect, and earned his way to the the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. At Georgia he moved to inside linebacker and it all came together and his last season of play.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO