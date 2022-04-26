ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chipotle Earnings Beat Estimates as Customers Paid More, Helping Offset Surging Costs

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipotle Mexican Grill's first-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's estimates. The company's restaurant operating margins shrank as it paid more for beef, avocados, paper and labor. Prices are up about 10% compared with the year-ago period, but executives said they have seen "very little resistance" from consumers so...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#Same Store Sales#Wall Street#Food Drink#Restaurants#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Streetaccount
