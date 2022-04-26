Signed With The Ottawa University Braves

Former East Buchanan all-state basketball player Ethan Kilgore is returning home, announcing his commitment to transfer to Missouri Western on Wednesday. Kilgore entered the transfer portal after two years at Idaho. The Vandals went just 10-43 the last two seasons. Kilgore averaged 3.2 points on 14 minutes per game this past season with three career 10-plus-point games.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO