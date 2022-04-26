ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, KS

Adkins Placed 9th At Fredonia

eurekaherald.com
 2 days ago

Four Eureka Tornado golfers traveled to Fredonia last Tuesday, April 19....

www.eurekaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
KSNT News

New public fishing lake set to open in Kansas

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A new fishing spot will be open soon according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks near the city of Emporia. This new public fishing spot will be at King Lake, located on the northern edge of Emporia State University and Interstate 35. It is the result of an ongoing partnership […]
EMPORIA, KS
The Manhattan Mercury

Area baseball roundup: Wamego splits at home

Wamego blew a 5-2 lead over Silver Lake Thursday, falling to the Eagles 6-5. The Red Raiders (10-2) found themselves behind 2-1 after one inning, but scored three in the third and one in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. However, Silver Lake scored the game’s final four runs, and Wamego couldn’t use a lead-off walk in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
WAMEGO, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, KS
City
Caney, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Fredonia, KS
Daily Leader

Large contingent from BHS set for 5A tennis tourney in Oxford

It will be a busy two days in Oxford for Brookhaven High tennis coach Stephanie Triplett and her assistant Maddie Hickman as Ole Brook tennis is bringing 12 players to the MHSAA 5A Individual Tennis Championships that begin on Thursday and conclude on Friday with the title matches. Seventh-grader Cohen...
BROOKHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy