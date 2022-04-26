Adkins Placed 9th At Fredonia

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
LEBO (KSNT) – An area high school has gone under a “media blackout,” after the school district said one of its students passed away. Unified School District 243 said at 1:50 p.m. Monday that it received word that a student at Lebo Jr. & Sr. High School had died. The Lebo Waverly School District did […]
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A new fishing spot will be open soon according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks near the city of Emporia. This new public fishing spot will be at King Lake, located on the northern edge of Emporia State University and Interstate 35. It is the result of an ongoing partnership […]
Wamego blew a 5-2 lead over Silver Lake Thursday, falling to the Eagles 6-5. The Red Raiders (10-2) found themselves behind 2-1 after one inning, but scored three in the third and one in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. However, Silver Lake scored the game’s final four runs, and Wamego couldn’t use a lead-off walk in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Area tournaments in softball are scheduled to start Friday and be played through May 5.Here is a look at the schedules for the area tournaments for the Gadsden-area teams. Note, Gadsden City did not play in an area this season. Class 6A. Area 13, at Springville. No. 1 Springville vs....
It will be a busy two days in Oxford for Brookhaven High tennis coach Stephanie Triplett and her assistant Maddie Hickman as Ole Brook tennis is bringing 12 players to the MHSAA 5A Individual Tennis Championships that begin on Thursday and conclude on Friday with the title matches. Seventh-grader Cohen...
ALEXANDRIA — Ashley Phillips set and tied AHSAA records, and Rylee Gattis pitched a no-hitter as top-ranked Alexandria celebrated senior night with a 15-0 victory over Cleburne County in three innings. Phillips hit two grand slams in Alexandria's 14-run second inning. Her eight RBIs in an inning broke the...
Lady Cats softball capitalized on a few timely hits to win game one of the Bi-District series with Whitehouse, 3-0. Coach David Carrillo’s team scored three runs off four hits in the 5th inning. Parris Pickett led off the bottom frame of the inning with a single. Followed immediately...
Comments / 0