Adkins Placed 9th At Fredonia

Wamego blew a 5-2 lead over Silver Lake Thursday, falling to the Eagles 6-5. The Red Raiders (10-2) found themselves behind 2-1 after one inning, but scored three in the third and one in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. However, Silver Lake scored the game’s final four runs, and Wamego couldn’t use a lead-off walk in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

WAMEGO, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO