Macy’s Has Epic Vacuum Deals on Hoover, Shark, and More Top Brands

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When the pandemic hit, I put everything in my New York City apartment into storage and moved back to Arizona to be with my family. While there, I commandeered a massive desk that my parents already had and set up my first-ever home office. When I returned to NYC two years later, unfortunately that beautiful desk stayed out west. I did, however, have a sleek table tucked away in storage that I couldn’t wait to use again. It’s not exactly the most functional or posture-friendly table to sit at all day, but it’s so darn pretty that I couldn’t part with it — so instead of buying an actual desk, I decided to get creative. I found this genius under-desk keyboard tray, and it quickly and simply transformed my beloved table into a legitimate desk that I can work at all day. It’s so brilliant that I’m telling all my friends about it — and now you! The cherry on top? There’s no drilling or tools required to attach it to a table. Now, that’s my love language.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO