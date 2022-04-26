ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison/Virgil USD #386 Board of Education

President Todd Pyle called the Wednesday, April 13 meeting of the...

Madison Harter Sworn In As New WMMC Board Member

Recently, Madison Harter, Bank Manager of Equity Bank, was elected onto the Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) Board of Trustees. Mrs. Harter was sworn in on Tuesday, April 12, by County Clerk Diane Thompson. “I want to thank everyone for giving me this wonderful opportunity,” said Madison Harter, WMMC Board...
NKY Education Council to celebrate Excellence in Education awards at sold-out event today

The Northern Kentucky Education Council (NKYEC) will present its 2022 Excellence in Education Celebration today from 5-8 p.m. at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger, honoring top teachers, administrators, students, and community members for their service to education. “Being able to come back together, in person, to celebrate the accomplishments of...
Naming rights ceremony held for upcoming SSC athletic facility project

School officials held a special naming rights ceremony at the South Sioux City Community School District on Thursday afternoon. The ceremony included check presentations for new updates within the Cardinal Activities Complex at the school. Construction for phase one of the project is set to begin during the second week...
