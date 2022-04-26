Eureka Tornado Track & Field Team Brought Home Hardware From Burlington

Northeastern baseball was able to hold onto their 3rd place ranking in Region IX after a successful series against the McCook Indians. In addtion to the McCook series, NJC traveled to Fort Collins for a single game against the CSU club team. By taking 2 games against McCook and a win against CSU Club, the Plainsmen sit at a 27-24 record going into the last series of the regular season. Northeastern will host Southeast Community College on Friday (April 29th) and Saturday (April 30th). The 3-game series against #1 Southeast CC will have game times at 3pm and 5:30pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday. A couple wins in the series would no doubt help the chances for NJC to host a 1st round playoff game.

MCCOOK, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO