After three decades of counseling struggling couples, and after experiencing transformation within my own marriage, I've been able to identify the core components of a lasting and fulfilling relationship. Not just one or the other. Even more, I've been able to help couples see what it takes to build a relationship where love and happiness are ever-growing.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO