MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall City Council approved a curfew for teens 17 and under Thursday. The council voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance proposed by Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, who gave a presentation to the council. Under the ordinance, juveniles 17 and younger will be subject to a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Juveniles, their parents, or employers found to be in violation of the curfew or allowing the law to be violated can be cited and fined up to $500.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO