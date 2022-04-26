Rhode Island Beer Brands Shine During Craft Beer Week

Lila Delman Compass announced Friday two significant sales in Little Compton. ‘Wildflowers’, 301 West Main Road, sold for $4,250,000 and 696 K West Main Road traded for $4,100,000. Deborah Ladd, Lila Delman Compass Associate Broker, represented the seller of 301 West Main Road while Ruth Bellino, Sales Associate based in Lila Delman Compass’ Narragansett office, represented the buyer. In the sale of 696 K West Main Road, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associate Lisa Haffenreffer represented the buyer. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, these transactions mark the top two sales in Little Compton, year-to-date.
