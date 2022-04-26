ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island Beer Brands Shine During Craft Beer Week

thebeveragejournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural Rhode Island Craft Beer Week took place in restaurants and bars across the state March 5-13. Sponsored by the R.I. Brewers Guild, more than 30 breweries and a variety of bars...

www.thebeveragejournal.com

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The most well-known burger joint in town is Harry's Bar & Burger. They begin with their "SLOPPY HARRY CHILI," which is slow cooked with Hereford Beef, black beans, onion, and a hint of heat, and end with their signature burgers, such as the "MOTHER OF ALL BURGERS," which features Harry's Classic Cheese, hickory smoked bacon, Portobello mushroom, and fried onion strings.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

Rhode Island issues nearly 54,000 fishing licenses in 2021, the second-most ever

The Rhode Island Marine Fisheries Council (RIMFC) on April 26 approved the state Saltwater Recreational Fishing License Program annual report, pending user-group input from anglers. The report provides an overview of the license program, including the number of licenses purchased and funds raised, how funds were spent in 2021 and the plans and initiatives planned for 2022.
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Dog owners excited for new Tiverton dog park built by volunteers

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Tails will be waggin’ soon in Tiverton as the town’s first-ever dog park is nearly complete. Located across from the Tiverton Library, sitting on two acres of gifted land from the town, dogs will soon roam and play with other dogs under the supervision of their owners.
TIVERTON, RI
Newport Buzz

Sixth Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week Set for May 15-21

Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos announced today that Quahog Week – the annual event spotlighting Rhode Island’s favorite bivalve as well as the most economically important resource harvested from Narragansett Bay – will run May 15-21. Now in its sixth year, Quahog Week exists to promote the cultural and economic importance of the local quahog and raise awareness and demand for local seafood and the RI Seafood brand.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

BJ's Market to open in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A new BJ's Market, the first of its kind, is opening in Warwick. The store will open for business on May 6. It's in the former Toys R Us store at 375 East Ave. "BJ’s market will serve as an exciting new innovation lab for...
Newport Buzz

Lila Delman Compass sells two significant Little Compton Estates

Lila Delman Compass announced Friday two significant sales in Little Compton. ‘Wildflowers’, 301 West Main Road, sold for $4,250,000 and 696 K West Main Road traded for $4,100,000. Deborah Ladd, Lila Delman Compass Associate Broker, represented the seller of 301 West Main Road while Ruth Bellino, Sales Associate based in Lila Delman Compass’ Narragansett office, represented the buyer. In the sale of 696 K West Main Road, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associate Lisa Haffenreffer represented the buyer. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, these transactions mark the top two sales in Little Compton, year-to-date.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI

