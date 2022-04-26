ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Department of Conservation can connect Missouri landowners with cost sharing for monarch butterfly habitat

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLandowners in northwest and west-central Missouri can tap a revenue source through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service program called PRIME, an acronym for Program Restoring and Improving Monarch Ecosystems. The Missouri Department of Conservation can help connect landowners with the program and offer expertise on management practices that help monarch...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
103.9 The Doc

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Caterpillars#Mdc Community#Nrcs#Quail Forever#The Saint Louis Zoo
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
94.9 KYSS FM

Fish Killed After New Zealand Mud Snails Invade Montana Hatchery

An aquatic invasive species forced Montana officials to destroy fish in a state hatchery. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that New Zealand mud snails were recently discovered at FWP's Bluewater State Fish Hatchery south of Laurel. Unfortunately, to eliminate the threat of further spread, nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at the facility have to be destroyed.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KYTV

Humane Society of Southwest Missouri holds adoption special Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding a special adoption event this weekend. Saturday marked the first day of the adoption special. Adoption fees will be half-price on all adult cats and adult dogs through Sunday. Organizers say the two-day event was planned because the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Snake River named one of nation’s imperiled waterways

The threat that dams and climate change pose to wild salmon and steelhead landed the lower Snake River on a national environmental group’s list of the nation’s most endangered waterways. American Rivers released its annual list of rivers the group deems to be critically endangered and placed the Snake in the second spot. That is down one spot from the 2021 list that had the Snake as the nation’s most imperiled. ...
OREGON STATE
Outdoor Life

How to Hunt Public Land Turkeys

In many ways, the wild tom turkey is underrated as a big game animal. He’s got excellent eyesight and hair-trigger instincts that have helped him avoid hunters and spread all across the country. Hunting public land turkeys increases the challenge even more. Typically, public land toms gobble less, they frequent fields less regularly, and hang up outside of shotgun range more often. Plus, you’ve got to compete with other turkey hunters who are out hammering the same ground as you.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Missouri Spring Unleashes 286 Million Gallons a Day

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy