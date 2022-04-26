Missouri Department of Conservation can connect Missouri landowners with cost sharing for monarch butterfly habitat

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO