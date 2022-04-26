ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canada needs Indigenous-led fire stewardship, new research finds

By University of British Columbia
Cover picture for the articleAs a new wildfire season approaches, many Canadians are reflecting on the devastating losses of last season, and considering what they can do to protect themselves and the places where they live. Wildfires are becoming increasingly severe and unpredictable, but a new paper published in FACETS by UBC researchers...

#Wildland Fire#Canada#Plants And Animals#Postdoctoral Research#Steward#Canadians#Ubc#Indigenous#Q A
