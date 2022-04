If you have paper documents that you would like to digitize you no longer need to splash out on a flatbed scanner if you have an iPhone. As Apple has integrated a fantastic iPhone scan feature in its official Apple Notes application that allows you to quickly scan documents, contracts, photos and more using your iPhone’s camera. Enabling you to quickly and easily create digital copies using any iOS device whether it be an iPhone, iPad or iPod.

