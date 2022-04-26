ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salix, IA

UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-29 near Salix reopen after car fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-29 after...

Farm accident results in Linn County man’s death

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 7:42 am on Wednesday, Linn County Deputies, Sheriff’s Rescue, Central City Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a farm accident in a field on Bowdish Rd. West of Whittier Rd. Upon arrival, crews discovered that a 73-year-old Springville man had been...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler Street Southwest. Police have not said whether there are any injuries related to the crash, nor what may have led up to the crash. This is a developing...
Milo man died in Warren County accident Monday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Milo man died Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident in rural Warren County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway S31 and Nevada Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The report states that 79-year-old John Dittmer was driving a Chevy Silverado truck […]
One person injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County

(Mills Co) One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Boen, 67, of Phoenix, Arizona, was driving a 2006 Mercury northbound on the off-ramp at the 35-mile marker of Interstate 29 at the intersection with Highway 34. Tylar Brammer, 21, of Malvern, was driving a 2018 Jeep eastbound in the left-hand lane of Highway 34 at the intersection of the I-29 off-ramp. Boen stated she was attempting to cross the highway to turn left to go to the gas station and did not see Brammer. She pulled out from the intersection and was ultimately struck by Brammer, who attempted to avoid the collision.
Suspects drives through Iowa golf course, jumps in lake

For two hours every morning and every evening for decades Farnam Street from 46th to Dodge becomes a one-way road. In the past few weeks, several viewers who felt like they hit a dead-end contacted 6 On Your Side for help. Only on 6: Suspect found in hot tub near...
Knoxville woman died in Warren County crash Sunday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Knoxville woman died Sunday in an accident in northeast Warren County. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 316. That’s about five miles southeast of Hartford. Eighty-two-year-old Glenna Clarke was trying to cross Highway […]
All lanes on I-670 WB closed due to crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All lanes on I-670 westbound in downtown Columbus are closed due to a crash and debris in the road. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the closure at 1:00pm Saturday with all lanes closed on I-670 West at I-71 North/South to SR-315 North because of the crash. Based on traffic camera […]
2 die in crash near Hull

HULL, Iowa -- Two people were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision at a highway intersection near Hull. The crash occurred at 10:33 a.m. at the intersection of 310th Street and U.S. Highways 18/75 northwest of Hull. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Suzanne Barron, 56, of Sioux City, was westbound in a Dodge Caravan on 310th Street and failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. 75. A southbound semitrailer on U.S. 75 driven by Jamie Hueschen, 46, of Sioux City, struck Barron's van on the passenger side. Both vehicles left the intersection, and Barron's van overturned, coming to rest on the driver's side.
27-year-old dies after being pulled from Omaha-area lake

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 27-year-old is dead after being pulled from an Omaha-area lake. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Wehrspann Lake in the Chalco Hills area. Authorities say the 27-year-old man was able to be pulled out from the water after being submerged....
Blowing dirt causes numerous accidents Saturday north of Grand Island

Poor visibility caused by blowing dust led to a chain reaction accident just north of Grand Island late Saturday afternoon. Fifteen vehicles were involved in accidents, said Hall County Chief Deputy Josh Berlie. One of the vehicles was a semi-trailer. The crashes occurred at U.S. Highway 281 and White Cloud...
Speeder Clocked at 122 Miles per Hour

(Iowa City, IA) – Traffic enforcement officers no doubt hear a lot of reasons why someone was speeding. On Sunday, the Iowa State Patrol pulled over a driver on Interstate 80 in Johnson County for going 122 miles per hour. A photo on the Patrol’s Facebook page officially shows the speeder having reached 120 miles per hour. The unidentified driver said he was “almost out of gas and needed to get back to work from his lunch break.” The Facebook post also says that driving at such high speeds “tends to consume more fuel compared to driving the speed limit.”
