Chrome OS has long been setting out to show that it's as much a full-blown operating system as something like Linux or Windows, and that includes robust support for multitasking. It allows you to open multiple apps at once and offers features like split-screen to easily use them simultaneously. But one oversight has involved situations that might be better suited to floating windows (rather than split apps) — like pinning a calculator while working out expenses listed in a note, or playing a video while chatting with friends on a messenger. That's why we're so excited to see Google adding a nifty pinning feature to Chrome OS, bringing your most mundane multitasking desire to life: keeping a window on top.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO