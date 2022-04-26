ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQGHB_0fKrMrnq00

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police and EMS are on the scene of an incident in Wilkinsburg.

Dispatch said the call came in at 2:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Franklin Avenue.

According to police, first responders found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Two people found dead in Springdale home identified

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Two people found dead at a scene in Springdale have been identified. Springdale mayor John Molnar said that two bodies were found, one man and one woman. Allegheny County Police Department said in a press release that both victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. The...
SPRINGDALE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot overnight in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man was shot overnight in the City of Duquesne. According to Allegheny County police, County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 100 block of Duquesne Boulevard at around 2 a.m. Police said first responders found an adult man shot in the shoulder. He...
DUQUESNE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
Wilkinsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
WUSA9

Group shoots car 13 times, Hagerstown driver survives

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police responded to an alarming scene Friday night when they discovered a driver who had been shot and a car with more than a dozen bullet holes. Around 9:45 p.m., police came on the scene in the 100 block of West Bethel Street and proceeded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#911#Breaking News#Violent Crime#Channel 11#Ems#Wpxigigi#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Pittsburgh residents should check for possible stolen property after serial burglar’s arrest

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Police Department is urging residents to check for possible stolen property after a man was arrested for multiple burglaries earlier in April. Pittsburgh police said they accompanied Allegheny County police on April 21 to conduct a search warrant in the 5700 block of Pocusset Street following their investigation into 20-year-old Andrew Clinton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person shot in the stomach, in critical condition

CLAIRTON (KDKA) -- One person is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach overnight, according to the Allegheny County Police Department. Police found the victim around 2 a.m. Sunday and discovered that they had been shot on Saint Clair Avenue in Clairton. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No reported injuries in Larimer fire that spread to neighboring home

There were no reported injuries in a fire early Tuesday that spread between two homes in Larimer, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Firefighters were called just after 1 a.m. and worked from the rooftops to fight the flames at the homes in the 6000 block of Llewellyn Place. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 man injured in New Kensington shooting

A man is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday in New Kensington, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office. Police responded at about 7:45 p.m. to the 1300 block of Leishman Avenue for reports of shots fired. The victim, Garrick Marshall, no age available, suffered multiple gunshot...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
104K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy