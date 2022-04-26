ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Daniel Robinson disappearance: Father announces 'temporary pause' of search for his son

By Kenneth Wong
fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - The father of a man who disappeared in the Phoenix area about 10 months ago has announced a ‘temporary pause’ of all desert searches for his son. David Robinson is the father of Daniel Robinson, a man who was last seen in June of 2021. In a tweet made...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 9

Alemap
3d ago

My heart breaks for this father & Daniel's family & friends. What a very strange & sad mystery this is. I pray his father & all of those searching for him do not give up hope! There has got to be clues & answers out there somewhere... It is hard to understand how a person can just simply vanish into thin air as it appears Daniel has. It seems to me that there has to be a criminal element involved in his disappearance. His father has said that it is very unlikely that he intentionally disappeared on his own. 🙏 I will continue to pray that he is found alive & safe. KEEP THE FAITH!🙏❤💋

Reply
7
Lydia Raley
4d ago

A very strong loving determined Father! With the triple digits rising I'd be surprised Volunteers will be out.This is heartbreaking. One has to wonder if his son is out there deceased. Are K9 being used.God Bless you Daniel where ever you are 🙏

Reply
11
Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Sun Valley, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
People

Couple Found Dead After Being Electrocuted While Creating Art Using Dangerous Method That's Popular on TikTok

Wisconsin police said two people died while attempting to use a dangerous wood-burning technique that has become popular on social media. On Thursday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced the findings of an investigation into the deaths of 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi, a couple found dead in a house fire on April 6.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Skull#Buckeye Police#Jeep
AZFamily

Man arrested in Mesa cold cases that happened 30+ years ago

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to DNA and fingerprints, there’s a break in two cold cases that are more than 30 years old in Mesa. Police took 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox from Colorado into custody on Saturday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Police say he is responsible for sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old Susan Morse at her Mesa apartment on Oct. 16, 1989. Investigators also said he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly head-on crash temporarily closes State Route 387 northeast of Casa Grande

NEAR CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a head-on wreck closed State Route 387 for several hours on Wednesday morning. In an update around 3:30 p.m., officials say both directions of SR 87 have reopened. The wreck happened where SR 387 meets State Route 87, about 20 minutes northeast of Casa Grande.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy