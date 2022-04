It might not have been love at first sight, but when Grace Dempsey visited California University of Pennsylvania during spring break, it was close. “I got out of the car and started walking towards the admissions building and just looking around, I could see myself going to school there. I could imagine the next four years at Cal-U,” said the Skyline swimmer after signing her letter of intent on Thursday afternoon.

CALIFORNIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO