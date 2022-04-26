ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany's network agency says monitoring Russian gas delivery situation

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJyWn_0fKrMfSM00

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator on Tuesday said it was monitoring the gas delivery situation from Russia after Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) told Poland's PGNiG (PGN.WA) it will halt gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline from Wednesday morning. read more

"We are monitoring the situation very closely. The security of supply in Germany is currently guaranteed," the agency said.

Reporting by Christ Steitz Writing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Gas Pipeline#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Week

Is Ukraine launching strikes on Russian soil?

Russian officials said Wednesday that an ammunition depot caught fire near the border with Ukraine and that air defense systems shot down Ukrainian drones flying over Russia, The Wall Street Journal reports. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the incidents, which are only the latest in a series of fires...
MILITARY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy