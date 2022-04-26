ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Football: Illini prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Rees Woodcock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Illinois football team has a handful of players who are looking to stick with a franchise. Throughout much of the 2000s and into the early 2010s, the Illini were putting players into the NFL via the draft. In a 10-year span of the...

The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers make smartest move of the draft so far

During the initial night of the NFL draft on Thursday night, first time watchers could have easily been fooled to think that the enormous magnitude of trades was a normal thing. However, last night’s plethora of trades, including the one with the Buccaneers, was certainly an anomaly, setting the record for most trades in the first round ever with nine.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kenyon Green selected 15th overall by the Houston Texas in the 2022 NFL draft

Former Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Houston Texans with the 15th overall pick. The Texans traded back from the 13th to the 15th pick with the Eagles, but go their guy in Green.  As one of the most versatile linemen and overall players in the draft, his early selection was no surprise, bringing an SEC pedigree that the Nic Caserio and Lovie Smith can trust from a player development standpoint and translating to a readiness for the NFL. Standing at 6-4 and 323 pounds, Green has the ability to physically impose his will in both pass pro and the run game, being technically sound against leverage while relying on his strong hands and quick feet while being a force in the run game, with the potential to be a dominant and instinctive run blocker at the guard position for years to come, putting quarterback Davis Mills in position to succeed. Green’s versatility on the O-line, will also help the Texans tremendously in injury-based situations if they need him to step out to tackle in a pinch.
HOUSTON, TX
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Josh Edwards
On3.com

Five Michigan football questions ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan football has the chance to have the No. 1 overall draft pick in Aidan Hutchinson, who's one of three Wolverines who could go in the first round. It should be an exciting three-day event for the Maize and Blue, so let's break down five key questions ahead of Thursday night.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson gives Michigan rivalry edge in NFL Draft for first time in past 8 years

The year of the Wolverine continued to roll Thursday night!. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson came off the board with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. After getting passed over by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hutchinson will stay in Michigan after getting selected by the Detroit Lions.
NFL
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Illinois Football#The Nfl Draft#Pro Football Focus#Nfl Com
Steelers: Kenny Pickett already has budding rivalry with Ravens rookie

NFL Draft picks Kenny Pickett and Kyle Hamilton take their college rivalry to the AFC North, with Pickett to the Steelers and Hamilton to the Ravens. The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have endured a fierce rivalry since 1909, and the teams have met regularly since 1982. Notre Dame leads the series with a 49–21–1 record, and former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is not about to let former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett forget it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland.com

Chris Olave taken 11th overall by New Orleans Saints in NFL Draft 2022: Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The consensus of the college football scouting world ranked nearly 400 players ahead of Chris Olave in the 2018 recruiting class. Thursday night, Ohio State football’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns waited through only 10 names to hear his own in the NFL Draft. The New Orleans Saints decided not to wait at all, trading up from No. 16 to take Olave only one spot after his teammate, Garrett Wilson, went to the New York Jets.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Garrett Wilson taken at No. 10 by New York Jets in NFL Draft 2022: Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Garrett Wilson came to Ohio State football labeled a future star, then spent three years continually raising expectations. The New York Jets saw a future star of their own, and selected Wilson with the 10th pick of Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft. Wilson was the second receiver taken, after Atlanta selected USC receiver Drake London at No. 8.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Draft live tracker: Updated order, list of every first round pick

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Las Vegas with all 32 first round picks. The intrigue entering this draft is higher than usual because there's so much uncertainty. The quarterback class is pretty weak, at least compared to recent years, and there is no clear cut, slam dunk No. 1 overall prospect.
NFL
