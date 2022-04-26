MONDAY SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Staunton batters North Mac with 20 hits

Staunton's Savannah Billings hit a home run and picked up the pitching win for the Bulldogs on Monday. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

North Mac matched the Staunton Bulldogs with one run in the first inning and three runs in the third inning.

But the Panthers were unable to sustain their game of copycat with the Dogs.

Staunton scored 11 unanswered runs over the final three inning to bury North Mac 15-4 in a nonconference softball game Monday in Virden. Staunton has won five in a row to improve to 10-2. North Mac is 6-8.

The Bulldogs got home runs from Taylor Nolan, Savannah Billings and Whitney Weller to power a 20-hit offensive assault. Nolan went 5-for-5 with four RBI, Koral Keehner had two doubles while joining Billings and Ele Feldman with three hits each. Weller and Lilly Bandy both had two hits and two RBI and Korryn Keehner drove in three runs for Staunton.

Billings picked up the win with 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. She allowed one hit, walked no one and struck out one while working behind starter Gianna Bianco.

Gillespie 16, Bunker Hill 1 – The Miners pushed their winning streak to 12 in a row by beating the Minutemaids in four innings at Gillespie. The Miners are 18-2.

Bunker Hill scored the game’s first run, but the Miners led 13-1 after two innings. Emma Gipson tossed a four-inning one-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

Gillespie's Eve Kaduk homered and drove in three runs in Monday's victory that extended the Miners' winning streak to 12 in a row. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

Eve Kaduk and Macie Wright both hit a home run and drove in three runs for Gillespie, which got two hits and three RBI from Chloe Segarra and two hits each from Gipson, Delaney Taylor and Regan Bussmann.

Carlinville 18, Hillsboro 3 – The Cavaliers dealt sixes in the first, second and fourth innings to beat the Hiltoppers in a four-inning game at Carlinville. The Cavies are 9-2.

Hannah Gibson had a home run and four RBI while joining Addison Ruyle, MaKenah Dugan and Isabella Tiburzi with two hits apiece. Ruyle and Chloe Pope both had three RBI, with Dugan driving in two runs for Carlinville. Catie Sims gave three runs (zero earned) on four hits, two walks and two strikeouts for the four-inning win.

Calhoun 25, North Greene 8 – The Warriors’ 11-0 lead was cut to 11-8, but the Spartans were re-buried by Calhoun’s 13-run seventh inning in a WIVC matchup in White Hall. Calhoun, ranked No. 5 in this week’s Class 1A state poll, is 18-4.

The Warriors lashed out 27 hits, led by freshman Audrey Gilman’s five-hit day that brought two doubles, a homer and eight RBI. Kylie Angel, Gracie Klaas and Lila Simon also hit home runs, with Angel, Katie Matthews and Lacy Pohlman getting four hits apiece.

Angel and Pohlman both had three RBI, with two RBI apiece coming from Simon, Matthews, Delani Klaas and Jaelyn Hill and two hits apiece from Hill, Klaas, Klaas and Simon. Angel started and got the win, allowing six runs (one earned) on seven hits, one walk and seven strikeouts in four innings. Gilman struck out eight in a three-inning save.

Carrollton 10, Griggsville-Perry 0 – Ryan Kallal pitched a four-hit shutout to lead the Hawks to a five-inning win over the Tornadoes in Carrollton. The Hawks, ranked No. 4 in this week’s Class 1A state poll, are 17-3.

Carrollton led 2-0 after one inning and pulled away with four runs in the third inning and four more runs in the fifth. Kallal struck out five and walked one in a 66-pitch outing. Daci Walls had two doubles from three hits and two RBI for the Hawks, who got two RBI and two hits from Lauren Walker and two hits each from Lauren Flowers and Vanna Holmes.

Waterloo 10, Jersey 4 – The Bulldogs stayed unbeaten in the Mississippi Valley Conference by beating the Panthers at Illini Middle School in Jerseyville. Waterloo is 12-6 and 5-0 in the MVC. Jersey is 12-8 and 3-2 in the league.

The Dogs used three-run innings in the third and fourth on their way to an 8-1 lead through five innings. Waterloo's Mia Miller had four hits and Jada Voelker had three RBI, with Miller pitching six innings for the win.

Jersey was led by two hits apiece from Kari Krueger, Ashlyn Brown and Emily Collins. Brown was the losing pitcher.

Highland 12, Civic Memorial 2 – A tight MVC game got out of hand when the Bulldogs cut loose for 10 runs in the sixth inning and closed out the Eagles in six innings at the Bethalto Sports Complex. Highland is 7-8 and 3-1 in the Valley. CM is 9-7 and 1-4 in the MVC.

Avari Combes and losing pitcher MaKayla Collman both had two hits for the Eagles, who were outhit by the Dogs 12-7. Highland pitcher Sophia Donoho went all six innings for the win. Maggie Grohmann and Madalyn Trauernicht hit homers for Highland, with Trauernicht getting three RBI and Emma Strubinger getting three hits.

Alton 18, Cahokia 0 – The Redbirds went off for 15 runs in the first inning and beat the Comanches in three innings at Alton High in Godfrey. Alton has won three in a row to improve to 5-11.

Jordan Watsek went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI to lead the Redbirds’ 12-hit offense that included eight doubles and a triple. Morgan Plummer had two doubles and three RBI, Audrey Evola chipped in two hits and both Grace Presley and Alaina Laslie had two RBI for Alton. Savannah Russell pitched two hitless innings to get the win.

Alton's Morgan Plummer had a pair of doubles and three RBI in Monday's win over Cahokia in Godfrey. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

Brown County 14, Greenfield 0 – It was scoreless after one inning, but the unbeaten Hornets scored in every other inning, including an eight-run fifth, to beat the Tigers in five innings in Greenfield. Brown County is 15-0. The Tigers are 4-11. Elizabeth White was the losing pitcher for Greenfield, which committed six errors and was outhit 15-4.