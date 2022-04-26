Frost Advisory issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Johnson; Miami; Wyandotte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Wyandotte, northeastern Miami, eastern Johnson, northwestern Cass and southwestern Jackson Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 956 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spring Hill, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Lee`s Summit, Leawood, Raytown, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Mission, Pleasant Hill, Spring Hill, Greenwood, Peculiar, Fairway, Mission Hills, Westwood, Lake Winnebago and Cleveland. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 233 and 235. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 435 between mile markers 68 and 82. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0