Adair County, KY

Frost Advisory issued for Adair, Casey, Clinton, Green, Hart, Lincoln, Russell, Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrew, Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Andrew; Buchanan; Platte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Doniphan, central Atchison, Buchanan, northwestern Platte and south central Andrew Counties through 830 AM CDT At 755 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lancaster, or 9 miles west of Atchison, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Atchison, Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Agency, Dearborn, Rushville, Lancaster, Denton, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb, Severance, Farmington, Huron, St. Joseph Airport and Faucett. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 28 and 56. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Sherman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph expected with gusts generally of 35 to 45 mph and isolated to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1145 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, White City, Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, Fort Pierce South, Saint Lucie West, and Port Saint Lucie River Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph expected with gusts generally of 35 to 45 mph and isolated to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. .The Red River at Halstad has crested and continues to fall. Additional rainfall this weekend may cause further rises on the Red, although the extent is not yet known at this time. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday morning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Halstad. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.8 feet, Approach to I-29 bridge impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 30.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 31.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 26.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Washington FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Jones, Stanley and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Garfield, Holt, Loup by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer; Garfield; Holt; Loup Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Loup, Garfield, southern Holt and northeastern Custer Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 929 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Burwell to near Comstock to 7 miles northeast of Mason City. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burwell, Taylor, Sargent, Comstock, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Virginia Smith Dam, Arcadia Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Wescott, Kent Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Homestead Knolls Campground, Big Oak Canyon, Almeria, Nunda Shoal Campground, Deverre, Divide Hill, Valley View Flat Campground and Gables. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 104 and 132. Highway 92 between mile markers 301 and 308. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASS COUNTY At 1014 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garden City, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Garden City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 06:12:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Hydaburg * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Snow showers will continue today, but very minimal impacts are expected, so the advisory will be allowed to expire at 9AM.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Culpeper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Culpeper; Eastern Loudoun; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Warren; Western Loudoun FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET Snow showers will continue today, but very minimal impacts are expected, so the advisory will be allowed to expire at 9AM.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River at Drayton continues to rise and is expected to cross into major flood stage this weekend. Additional rainfall this weekend may cause further rises on the Red, although the extent is not yet known at this time. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday morning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 41.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Friday was 41.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.7 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air remains in place, and breezy winds will return this afternoon. Thus elevated fire weather is expected across much of south-central New Mexico and far west Texas. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west Texas. * WIND...West winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gust to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baylor; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wilbarger Critical to Extreme Fire Weather Conditions Likely Friday A combination of very dry air, hot temperatures, and gusty southwest winds will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions on Friday. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR VERY DRY, WINDY, AND HOT CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING... Friday afternoon through midnight. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Mid to upper 90s * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX

