Frost Advisory issued for Adair, Casey, Clinton, Green, Hart, Lincoln, Russell, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. .The Red River at Halstad has crested and continues to fall. Additional rainfall this weekend may cause further rises on the Red, although the extent is not yet known at this time. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday morning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Halstad. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.8 feet, Approach to I-29 bridge impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 30.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 31.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 26.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.

