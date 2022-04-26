Frost Advisory issued for Adair, Casey, Clinton, Green, Hart, Lincoln, Russell, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Andrew; Buchanan; Platte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Doniphan, central Atchison, Buchanan, northwestern Platte and south central Andrew Counties through 830 AM CDT At 755 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lancaster, or 9 miles west of Atchison, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Atchison, Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Agency, Dearborn, Rushville, Lancaster, Denton, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb, Severance, Farmington, Huron, St. Joseph Airport and Faucett. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 28 and 56. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0