Anderson County, KY

Frost Advisory issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT /1100 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. .Lack of recent rainfall and a decreasing snow melt will allow the Michigamme River to continue to fall. River is expected to fall below advisory criteria tonight. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95 * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:10 AM CDT Friday /9:10 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.4 feet Saturday morning. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Martin; St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Martin and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Walton, Jensen Beach, Nettles Island, North River Shores, and Waveland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph expected with gusts generally of 35 to 45 mph and isolated to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Big Creek at Blairstown This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Big Creek at Blairstown Flood stage: 20.0 feet Latest stage: 12.4 feet at 9 AM Friday Maximum Forecast Stage: 21.5 feet at 1 AM Sunday May 01 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 12.4 Fri 9am 12.5 19.3 21.4 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Marshall, Roberts, Day, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Sherman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph expected with gusts generally of 35 to 45 mph and isolated to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrew, Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Andrew; Buchanan; Platte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Doniphan, central Atchison, Buchanan, northwestern Platte and south central Andrew Counties through 830 AM CDT At 755 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lancaster, or 9 miles west of Atchison, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Atchison, Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Agency, Dearborn, Rushville, Lancaster, Denton, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb, Severance, Farmington, Huron, St. Joseph Airport and Faucett. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 28 and 56. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Culpeper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Culpeper; Eastern Loudoun; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Warren; Western Loudoun FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Monday, May 09. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 02/09/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Washington FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. .Rainfall this weekend will cause additional rises. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday. Rainfall is anticipated to last through Sunday, so the precipitation from the entire event is not taken into account. Additional rises are possible with additional rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Fargo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, 3rd Street underpass is closed (Moorhead). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Friday was 21.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 20.1 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Monday, May 09. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 02/09/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bates, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bates; Cass The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cass County in west central Missouri Northern Bates County in west central Missouri * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 951 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Adrian, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Adrian, Garden City and Ballard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...MONTGOMERY AND PAGE COUNTIES At 1008 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Corning, moving northeast at 30 mph. Strong winds over 50-60 mph have been recorded behind this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Fremont, Montgomery and Page Counties, including the following locations... Hepburn, Grant, Pierce Recreation Area, Northboro, College Springs, Coburg, Viking Lake State Park, Blanchard, Yorktown and Shambaugh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening and continue falling to 13.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.6 Fri 8 am CDT 14.4 14.3 14.2
CASS COUNTY, IL

